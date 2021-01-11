Air ForceLocal 2020 Year in Review: Luke’s Partnerships January 11, 2021 0 13 Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Advertisement Singapore, Luke – partners since 1992 Republic of Singapore air force Capt. Tan Wei Yang, 425th Fighter Squadron pilot, stands beside an RSAF F-16D Fighting Falcon, Aug. 5, 2020. RSAF pilots receive F-16 training at Luke AFB for approximately two years—while on base they receive advanced tactics training and participate in exercises. The RSAF is among six foreign national partners that train at Luke AFB, which directly contributes to the mission of training the world’s greatest fighter pilots and combat-ready Airmen. (Photos by Senior Airman Leala Marquez) Republic of Singapore air force military expert one Staff Sgt. Concenciao Axel, 425th Fighter Squadron maintainer, performs maintenance on an F-16C Fighting Falcon, Aug. 5, 2020. RSAF personnel have been training at Luke AFB since 1992, with the mission of providing advanced weapons and tactics continuation training for their F-16 pilots and maintainers. A Republic of Singapore air force F-16D Fighting Falcon, assigned to the 425th Fighter Squadron, takes off July 27, 2020. RSAF personnel have been training at Luke AFB since 1992, with the mission of providing advanced weapons and tactics continuation training for their F-16 pilots and maintainers. Royal Netherlands air force conducts F-35 mission A Royal Netherlands air force F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 308th Fighter Squadron prepares for takeoff Sept. 15, 2020. The RNLAF arrived at Luke AFB in February 2019 and shares Luke’s mission of training the world’s greatest fighter pilots. Luke currently trains with six foreign nations and has graduated more than 61,000 fighter pilots since 1941. (Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder) Joint training makes Australia’s F-35 mission operational Royal Australian air force Maj. Christopher Baker, 61st Fighter Squadron instructor pilot, and U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Tom Hayes, 61st FS commander, pose for a photo Sept. 9, 2020. The U.S. Air Force is strengthening alliances and partnerships by training F-35A Lightning II fighter pilots alongside the RAAF since 2014. All RAAF personnel are scheduled to return to RAAF Base Williamtown, Australia, by December 2020. The first B-course for the student pilots at RAAF Base Williamtown is projected to launch in January 2021 and will be taught by instructor pilots that trained at Luke AFB. Two U.S. Air Force and two Royal Australian air force F-35A Lightning IIs assigned to the 61st Fighter Squadron at Luke Air Force Base, break formation during a commemoration flight Oct. 8, 2020, over Bagdad, Arizona. A U.S. Air Force and a Royal Australian air force F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 61st Fighter Squadron at Luke Air Force Base, fly in formation over downtown Phoenix during a commemoration flight Oct. 8, 2020. A U.S. Air Force and a Royal Australian Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 61st Fighter Squadron, Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., fly in formation during a commemoration flight Oct. 8, 2020, over Bagdad, Ariz. The event celebrated the partnership between the RAAF and U.S. Air Force in their joint efforts training the world’s most capable fighter pilots at Luke AFB. The flight marked the final sortie between the two nations before Luke AFB’s Australian partners departed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Cook) One U.S. Air Force and two Royal Australian air force F35A Lightning IIs assigned to the 61st Fighter Squadron at Luke Air Force Base, fly in formation over Humphrey’s Peak during a commemoration flight Oct. 8, 2020, near Flagstaff, Arizona. Advertisement