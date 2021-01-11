944th FW announces enlisted promotions for January

Advertisement

Congratulations to the following Air Force Reservists promoted in January 2021:

924th Fighter Group:

Master Sgt. Zachary Green

Master Sgt. Wade Hertaus

924th Maintenance Squadron:

Staff Sgt. David Jimenez

924th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron:

Master Sgt. Christian Martinez Negron

Tech. Sgt. Danielle Cuellar

Tech. Sgt. Christopher Sisk

Airman First Class Steven Ray Ochoa Jr.

414th Maintenance Squadron:

Tech. Sgt. Ronald Robinson

Staff Sgt. Kyle Armand

Staff Sgt. Tiffany Caldwell

Staff Sgt. Christopher Merrill

Senior Airman Alena Smith

Airman First Class Aaron Conklin

Airman Ryu Diazwong

307th Fighter Squadron:

Airman First Class Spencer Sherrod

944th Fighter Wing:

Senior Airman Desiree Palmerin

944th Maintenance Squadron:

Master Sgt. Sean Parker

Staff Sgt. Zachary Krosky

Staff Sgt. Brian Singleton

944th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron:

Master Sgt. Jeffrey Bagge

Master Sgt. Chad Goddard

Master Sgt. Kenneth Langford

Master Sgt. Dion Taylor IV

Tech. Sgt. Mathew Monk

Staff Sgt. Jacob Ledbetter

Senior Airman Oswaldo Mendoza

Airman Nicholas Conrad

Airman Trever Ramsay

944th Aeromedical Staging Squadron:

Master Sgt. Lysa Busalacchi

Tech. Sgt. Lorenzo Hines

Tech. Sgt. Ashlynd Vaughn

Staff Sgt. Trevor Cameron

944th Civil Engineer Squadron:

Senior Master Sgt. Todd Meagher

Master Sgt. Estevan Garcia

Tech. Sgt. Philip Qin

944th Force Support Squadron:

Senior Master Sgt. James Smith

944th Security Forces Squadron:

Airman First Class Batiz Ocon

Airman First Class Parker Fleming

Airman First Class Jovani Mendez Rivera

944th Logistics Readiness Squadron:

Staff Sgt. Bowen Hu