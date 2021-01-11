944th FW announces enlisted promotions for January

Congratulations to the following Air Force Reservists promoted in January 2021:
924th Fighter Group:
Master Sgt. Zachary Green
Master Sgt. Wade Hertaus
924th Maintenance Squadron:
Staff Sgt. David Jimenez
924th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron:
Master Sgt. Christian Martinez Negron
Tech. Sgt. Danielle Cuellar
Tech. Sgt. Christopher Sisk
Airman First Class Steven Ray Ochoa Jr.
414th Maintenance Squadron:
Tech. Sgt. Ronald Robinson
Staff Sgt. Kyle Armand
Staff Sgt. Tiffany Caldwell
Staff Sgt. Christopher Merrill
Senior Airman Alena Smith
Airman First Class Aaron Conklin
Airman Ryu Diazwong
307th Fighter Squadron:
Airman First Class Spencer Sherrod
944th Fighter Wing:
Senior Airman Desiree Palmerin
944th Maintenance Squadron:
Master Sgt. Sean Parker
Staff Sgt. Zachary Krosky
Staff Sgt. Brian Singleton
944th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron:
Master Sgt. Jeffrey Bagge
Master Sgt. Chad Goddard
Master Sgt. Kenneth Langford
Master Sgt. Dion Taylor IV
Tech. Sgt. Mathew Monk
Staff Sgt. Jacob Ledbetter
Senior Airman Oswaldo Mendoza
Airman Nicholas Conrad
Airman Trever Ramsay
944th Aeromedical Staging Squadron:
Master Sgt. Lysa Busalacchi
Tech. Sgt. Lorenzo Hines
Tech. Sgt. Ashlynd Vaughn
Staff Sgt. Trevor Cameron
944th Civil Engineer Squadron:
Senior Master Sgt. Todd Meagher
Master Sgt. Estevan Garcia
Tech. Sgt. Philip Qin
944th Force Support Squadron:
Senior Master Sgt. James Smith
944th Security Forces Squadron:
Airman First Class Batiz Ocon
Airman First Class Parker Fleming
Airman First Class Jovani Mendez Rivera
944th Logistics Readiness Squadron:
Staff Sgt. Bowen Hu