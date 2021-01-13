Air ForceLocal 2020 Year in Review: Luke’s Civilian Airmen January 13, 2021 0 16 Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Advertisement 944th FW medics boast legacy of pride Reserve Airmen with the 944th Aeromedical Staging Squadron carry a simulated patient to a K-loader for transport during a training event Jan. 7, 2017, at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. Nurses, flight doctors and pharmacy technicians were among the squadron members who participated in the training. In 1996, the 944th Medical Group was deactivated, leaving the 944th Medical Squadron and the 944th ASTS aligned directly under the 944th FW. However, this did not stop both squadrons from continuing their legacy. Both the medical and aeromedical staging squadrons continued to excel in their duties. (Tech. Sgt. Louis Vega Jr.) First of 944th medics mobilize for COVID-19 response Mobilized Air Force Reserve medics board a C-17 en route to “hot zones” April 5, in support of the COVID-19 pandemic response from Luke Air Force Base. This deployment is part of a larger mobilization package of more than 120 doctors, nurses and respiratory technicians Air Force Reserve units across the nation provided in early April in support of the COVID-19 response to take care of Americans. The C-17 is deployed from March Air Reserve Base, California. (Photos by Tech. Sgt. Courtney Richardson) Aeromedical Staging Squadron clinical nurse, talks with Col. James Greenwald, 944th Fighter Wing commander, as Chief Master Sgt. Catherine Buchanan, 944th FW command chief, listens in before Clark departs in support of the deployment. (First Lt. Danielle Clark, 944th ) Maj. Avram Aaron Brammostyn, 944th Aeromedical Staging Squadron flight surgeon, checks in with Col. James Greenwald, 944th FW commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Catherine Buchanan, 944th FW command chief, before he departs. Mobilized Air Force Reserve medics pose for a photo with their leadership before they board their airlift. Maj. David Kreis, 944th Fighter Wing chaplain, prays for mobilized Air Force Reserve medics before they board their airlift in support of the COVID-19 pandemic deployment. Advertisement