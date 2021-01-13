944th FW January Warrior of the Month: Tech. Sgt. Courtney Richardson

Advertisement

The 944th Fighter Wing January 2021 Warrior of the Month is Tech. Sgt. Courtney Richardson, Public Affairs noncommissioned officer in charge.

Her responsibilities include telling the wing’s story including Airmen or unit features and training exercises. She ensures the commander’s intent is conveyed throughout the wing and the Airmen are equipped with knowledge to meet them.

“I love telling Airmen’s stories,” said Richardson. “Many times we, service members, think that our individual stories aren’t of value to the mission but they are. On the other side the public mostly hears about our mission and sees our aircraft in the sky. The Airmen make the mission happen and I like highlighting that we are regular people too and we are all unique in our own ways. The military is a melting pot of people who bring different elements to the team to complete the mission.”

Richardson earned Warrior of the Month by volunteering to lead the Air Force Reserve Command Public Affairs certification team during the final stages of a three-year Air Force PA career field consolidation effort. She provided critical training on photojournalism and broadcast journalism skills required for the Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs directed career field consolidation. Through these efforts, Richardson ensured all 944th FW PA members are mission ready and able to meet the current virtual command information requirements.

Outside of her Reserve obligations, Richardson volunteered to work with the City of Maricopa Police Department and led a community effort making 60 pillowcase bags for children being moved through the foster care program. Through unfortunate personal experience, Richardson knows that when law enforcement is removing children from dangerous home situations, they typically only have a trash bag to carry their things. As a result of her work, patrol cars in Maricopa are now carrying these bags to have something children can use to make a traumatic situation just a little better — her team even put together some capes for the younger children to help them feel stronger and overcome their circumstances.

Richardson was born in Tennessee but raised in New Bern, N.C. She recently graduated with her Bachelor’s degree from ASU and began looking for a job before COVID put a hold on what’s available. She is currently working on getting her family through this new version of normal and leaning toward pursuing a Master’s degree while seeking employment opportunities.

She has been married for 12 year to her husband, Bobby, and they have three kids ages 13, 8, and 6. She also has a four-legged teenager, Bambi, a 2-year-old Aussie Heeler Shepherd mix.

Some of her hobbies include art, science, and music. She spends a lot of time introducing her kids to messy activities that she regrets afterward. They consistently cook up different types of science experiments testing out theories.

“I thrive on helping others,” said Richardson. “If I can find a way to assist or make someone’s life a little easier I will.”