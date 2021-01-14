Air ForceLocal 2020 Year in Review: Aircraft of Luke January 14, 2021 0 25 Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Advertisement 944th FW takes to skies An F-16C Fighting Falcon assigned to the 944th Fighter Wing takes off at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz, Jan. 13, 2020. The Total Force integration of the 944th FW and 56th FW, alongside their partner-nation counterparts, produces some of the world’s greatest fighter pilots and combat-ready Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wongwai) At the twilight’s last gleaming An F-16 Fighting Falcon, assigned to the 425th Fighter Squadron, prepares to land at Luke Air Force Base. The F-16 can withstand up to nine Gs, nine times the force of gravity, with a full load of fuel. Luke AFB currently trains alongside six foreign nations and has graduated more than 61,000 fighter pilots since 1941. (Senior Airman Leala Marquez) F-35 Lightning II intersects nature An F-35A Lightning II takes off during a training sortie Jan. 7, 2020, over Luke Air Force Base, the home of numerous Arizona species of cacti. Pilots fly more than 100 sorties at Luke during a training day. The mission of Luke is to train the world’s greatest fighter pilots and combat ready Airmen. (Senior Airman Alexander Cook) Luke F-35s gas up on the fly A KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the Arizona Air National Guard, 161st Air Fueling Wing, refuels an F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing at Luke Air Force Base, April 17, 2020, over Colorado. The KC-135, along with eight F-35s from the 63rd Fighter Squadron, 61st FS and the 308th FS, participated in a refueling mission as the F-35s traveled to the Air Force Academy for a flyover. The flyover showcased the Air Force’s newest fifth-generation stealth fighter, while offering a tribute to the class of 2020. Seven F-35A Lightning IIs assigned to the 63rd, 61st and 308th fighter squadrons at Luke Air Force Base, line up in formation over Colorado. Eight F-35s performed a fly-over at the U.S. Air Force Academy in honor of the graduating class of 2020. Luke AFB exhibits the importance of teamwork between units, bases and military branches to execute the mission. An F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., flies next to a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the Arizona National Guard, 161st Air Refueling Wing April 17, 2020, over the Colorado Rockies. The mission showcased the Air Force’s newest fifth-generation stealth fighter, while offering a tribute to the 2020 class. (Photos by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder) Luke trains in Gunfighter Flag exercise An F-35A Lightning II pilot with the 56th Operations Group finishes refueling over southern Idaho on August 18, 2020. The F-35s were participating in a quarterly exercise known as Gunfighter Flag, in which United States partners and fighter squadrons nationwide train for air-to-air and air-to-ground scenarios to maintain the lethality of the force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Danielle Charmichael) Advertisement