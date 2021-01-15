Air ForceLocal 2020 Year in Review: Luke at Play January 15, 2021 0 14 Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Advertisement Military community launches second loaner library Lauren McKinley, 944th Aeromedical Staging Squadron management support specialist, and her husband, Staff Sgt. Eric McKinley, 56th Component Maintenance Squadron real property specialist, pose next to the Loaner Library July 28, 2020. Located in the Ocotillo Manor neighborhood near the intersection of Walpai and Kiowa, the mini library houses two shelves where individuals can take a book and leave one in its place. (Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder) Easy riders More than 1,000 bikers drove down the runway Feb. 29, 2020, during the Mayor’s Big Dog Run. “I have never felt more exhilarated on a bike than when I opened up the throttle on that runway, letting all of my stress fly away at a steady 105 mph,” said Stefanie Bradley, riding a 2018 Heritage Classic Harley Davidson. Bradley is an Army veteran and member of Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association, of which 36 other members also rode that day. (Senior Airman Alexander Cook) Advertisement