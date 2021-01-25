Celebrating our Airmen: 944th FW Field Grade Officer of the Year nominees

Advertisement

A fleet of hail-damaged T-1A Jayhawk trainers are now back in the air thanks to a unique repair and maintenance mission performed by the 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz.

The group took on repair for 10 of the aircraft after 39 of them sustained severe hail damage when a storm swept through Laughlin AFB, Texas, one of several bases where the Jayhawk serves as the Air Force’s advanced trainer for airlift and tanker pilots. The final T-1A to complete repairs returned to Laughlin AFB Dec. 17.

Derived from the Hawker/Beechcraft 400A corporate aircraft, the T-1A is essentially a civil aircraft modified to fit military training needs. As such, repair facilities approved to work on the aircraft require Federal Aviation Authority certifications beyond the usual.

According to Shawn Clay, the product support manager at the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center T-1 System Program Office, they had 39 damaged trainers and only one commercial repair facility. Air Force Materiel Command suggested shifting some of the hail damage repair workload to the 309th AMARG.

“The benefit from a business perspective was we would have two repair facilities getting the work done quicker,” said Clay.

There were additional benefits to diverting 10 T-1 aircraft to 309th AMARG for hail damage repair.

“Having AMARG really opened the door for us to interact, to get into the process, work through the issues, and visit the facility to give us a different angle,” Clay said. “We could spend time with AMARG managers as well as the mechanics. Certainly we began with a bigger level of trust, we knew AMARG could do the work and this boosted us from the get-go.”

The T-1A had never had any major repair work performed by Air Force personnel. Herman Brandon, AFLCMC’s program manager materiel leader, was the first member from the T-1 SPO team to visit 309th AMARG.

“Starting up something new is scary because of its uniqueness and being outside the norm,” Brandon said. “But after hearing what the team had to offer and seeing firsthand what they do on a variety of platforms, I knew this was a well-rounded organization that could handle the challenge of restoring the T-1s.”

Using Art of the Possible methodology, 309th AMARG established a production line several months in advance of the first aircraft arrivals. According to Brandon, “the team had existing mechanics who were sent to T-1 training, had procured the tooling and equipment needed and were ready to go.”

Employees, hand-selected based on their experience levels in aircraft airframe, power-plant, electrics, avionics, and structural repair, received six weeks of T-1A familiarization training at Laughlin AFB.

The 944th Fighter Wing at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., is built on the foundation of our outstanding Airmen.

We are proud of the diligence and commitment these Elite Reserve Citizen Airmen display and are pleased to highlight those who have been nominated for the 2020 944th FW Annual Awards.

The categories of recognition for the annual awards program include rank-based categories: Airmen (E1-E4), Non-commission Officers (E5-E6), Senior Non-commissioned Officers (E7-E9), Company Grade Officers (O1-O3), Field Grade Officers (O4-O6), Junior Civilians (GS 8 and below), and Senior Civilians (GS 9 and above). In addition, we recognize outstanding performance for positional based accomplishments for First Sergeants, Instructor Pilots, and Instructor Weapons Systems Operators.

The members below are the nominees in the Field Grade Officer (O4-O6) category. We are proud of the many accomplishments of these members and look forward to celebrating them during our virtual awards ceremony on January 30, 2020.

FGO of the Year nominees:

Maj. James Buchanan, 47th Fighter Squadron A-10C Instructor Pilot

In 2020, Buchanan led 74 instructional training flights, spending 145 hours in-flight training hours with 18 students. He served as flight supervisor ensuring flight safety for three commands and five agencies and was the field grade leader for a major inspection, tracking shortfalls and updating critical software. Buchanan put together hygiene and PPE care packages for distribution among unit members and planned and executed several squadron morale events, bolstering unit resilience.

Lt. Col. Kendall Chudy, 307th Fighter Squadron Director of Staff

In 2020, Chudy led six emergency procedure lectures for 48 students resulting in zero mishaps and he initiated personnel records reviews for 21 members to ensure all personnel were properly recognized for their work. He led squadron 360 feedback and mentorship program to build connectedness within the unit and produced a concise reference book outlining key unit information. Chudy completed nine courses to complete his Intermediate Development Education requirements and began the next level of training to increase his leadership knowledge and skills. He also volunteered three hundred hours coaching and mentoring local teams in his community.

Maj. Alexander Esson, 944th Operations Group Detachment 2 AssistantDirector of Operations

In 2020, Esson wrote the F-35 Foreign Integration Guide and was selected to chair the Headquarters Air Force F-35 Operational Security conference. He chaired the Barry M. Goldwater Range airspace rebuild, synchronizing the requirements of joint forces and increasing efficiency by over 33 percent. Esson led a church group for three dozen parishioners, provided base tours for local youth and worked to build better quality education and programs for special needs children in the community.

Lt. Col. Kathleen Kent, 944th Aeromedical Staging Squadron Chief Nurse

In 2020, Kent supported a FEMA exercise to develop disaster evacuation plans for the tri-state area. She developed expedited COVID-19 testing processes for critical personnel in multiple counties, volunteered at a first-of-its-kind drive-thru flu event, and administered the COVID-19 vaccine to over three thousand residents. Kent aided an injured passenger during and in-flight emergency and counseled 87 high school seniors on health protocols to ensure their welfare.

Lt. Col. Peter Kezar, 944th Fighter Wing Staff Judge Advocate

In 2020, Kezar volunteered to backfill critical judge advocate office at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C. and led a 23-person legal team over six months, training 16 commanders on critical UCMJ knowledge. He reviewed dozens of ethics and fiscal issues and administrative actions to aid in command decisions to ensure the unit mission. Kezar completed 56 hours of legal education improving efficiency 200 percent and provided advise on pandemic related issues garnering recognition as ìteam of the quarterî by Shaw leadership.

Maj. Lizy Windsor, 944th Medical Squadron Clinical Nurse

In 2020, Windsor served as troop commander for team of 944th Fighter Wing medical professionals deployed to New York City for COVID-19 relief efforts. She managed logistics, led operations and trained 17 deployers ensuring 100 percent mission accomplishment and sustainment of her team. She facilitated Self-Aid and Buddy Care training for Wing members, getting over 100 teammates trained and ready for worldwide operations. During her deployment for COVID-19 relief, Windsor served thousands of patients during case spike and provided critical care that combated the virus and saved lives.

Maj. Mark Wullschleger, 944th Force Support Squadron Operations Officer

In 2020, Wullschleger led 77 squadron personnel for three drill weekends during short-notice squadron leadership vacancy. He developed an orientation course for incoming Wing leadership and directed hybrid administrative personnel training course for 63 personnel and three geographically separated units. Wullschleger led exercise preparations for pre deployment training to prepare unit personnel for upcoming deployment window and complete 12 credits toward his second bachelor’s degree.