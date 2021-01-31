Air ForceNews Hometown Heroes January 31, 2021 0 17 Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Advertisement USS John Finn (DDG 113) conducts routine operations PACIFIC OCEAN–U.S. Navy Ensign Katie Dallmus, from Scottsdale, Ariz., looks through a stadimeter on a bridge wing on the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) Jan. 12, 2021. John Finn, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navyís largest forward deployed fleet, with its approximate 50-70 ships and submarines, 140 aircraft, and 20,000 Sailors in the area of operations at any given time, 7th Fleet conducts forward-deployed naval operations in support of U.S. national interests throughout a free and open Indo-Pacific area of operations to foster maritime security, promote stability, and prevent conflict alongside 35 other maritime nations and partners. (Navy photograph by PO3 Jason Waite) TRT Marines conduct 60mm mortar range U.S. Marine Corps LCpl. Owen Zelenskas, a mortarman with Tactical Readiness and Training Platoon (TRT), Combat Logistics Regiment 37, 3rd Marine Logistics Group (MLG), and native of Goodyear, Arizona, sights in on his coordinates at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 14, 2021. Marines with TRT participated in a 60 millimeter mortar range to complete annual training requirements and maintain mission readiness. 3rd MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward deployed combat unit that serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Sebastian Aponte) Navy Expeditionary Logistics conduct Mark VI LO/LO crane ops with USNS Soderman APRA HARBOR, Guam — Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Ernest Stansberry, deployed from the Navy Expeditionary Logistics capability of Task Force 75 and from Peoria, Ariz., operates a twin crane to lift on a Mark VI patrol boat into a cradle aboard the Military Sealift Command’s large, medium-speed roll-on/roll-off ship USNS Soderman (TA-AKR 317) in Apra Harbor, Guam. Navy Cargo Handling Battalion 1 is the Navy’s only active duty cargo handling battalion, and is a rapidly deployable operating unit of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command, capable of loading and discharging ships and aircraft in all climatic and threat conditions.APRA HARBOR, Guam (Jan. 12, 2021) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Ernest Stansberry, deployed from the Navy Expeditionary Logistics capability of Task Force 75 and from Peoria, Ariz., operates a twin crane to lift on a Mark VI patrol boat into a cradle aboard the Military Sealift Command’s large, medium-speed roll-on/roll-off ship USNS Soderman (TA-AKR 317) in Apra Harbor, Guam. Navy Cargo Handling Battalion 1 is the Navy’s only active duty cargo handling battalion, and is a rapidly deployable operating unit of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command, capable of loading and discharging ships and aircraft in all climatic and threat conditions. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cole C. Pielop) USS John Finn (DDG 113) conducts routine ops PACIFIC OCEAN —U.S. Navy Hull Maintenance Technician 3rd Class Jonathan Payanparra, from Phoenix, welds steel aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) Jan. 18, 2021. John Finn, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed fleet, with its approximate 50-70 ships and submarines, 140 aircraft, and 20,000 Sailors in the area of operations at any given time, 7th Fleet conducts forward-deployed naval operations in support of U.S. national interests throughout a free and open Indo-Pacific area of operations to foster maritime security, promote stability, and prevent conflict alongside 35 other maritime nations and partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jason Waite) Advertisement