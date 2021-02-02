Happy Birthday 307th FS

The 4th Fighter Wing's squadron and wing flagships are displayed in commemoration of the F-15E Strike Eagle's 25th anniversary on Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, N.C., April 12, 2013. The first Strike Eagle was delivered to Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., in April 1988 for initial training and reached operational capability at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base in September 1989. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aubrey White/Released)
Jan. 30 marks the 79th birthday of the 307th Fighter Squadron.

The unit was activated in 1942 and began its flying mission in the P-40B Tomahawks before switching to P-39s.

A 307th Spitfire VC (trop) in Le Senia, Algeria, circa November/December 1942. (Air Force photograph)

The unit is known for their assistance in Operation Torch and Operation Husky. During Operation Torch the 307th helped free Morocco and Algeria from the Germans, destroying 33 enemy aircraft in the process. In Operation Husky, the squadron then provided aerial support during the Invasion of Sicily that led to the collapse of Mussolini’s fascist regime.

The unit is also responsible for helping set-up D-day. The night prior they were responsible for clearing the beaches which allowed U.S. troops to successfully get boots on ground. A unique fact about the unit that not many squadrons can claim is that their squadron emblem, the boxing bee, was designed by the American illustrator and entertainment pioneer Walt Disney in August 1944.

Today, the 307th Fighter Squadron is a part of the 944th Fighter Wing based at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.

The squadron is geographically located at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, N.C., and is responsible for F-15E Strike Eagle aircrew training and maintenance.

