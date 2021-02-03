Deputy Secretary of Defense visits Arizona COVID-19 vaccination site

Advertisement

Alan Clark, Director of Arizona Division of Emergency Management, David L. Norquist, Deputy Secretary of Defense, Dr. Cara Christ, Director of Arizona Department of Health Services, and Brig. Gen. Troy Daniels, Deputy Adjutant General for the Arizona National Guard, visited a state run, Federal Emergency Management Agency supported, COVID-19 vaccination distribution facility in Glendale, Ariz., Jan. 29, 2021. The site assessment gathered best practices and feedback from on-site experts to further support a whole of government approach to combat the pandemic.