Munitions Storage Area Closure

The 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron Munitions Storage Area will be closed March 3-12 to conduct a 100% munitions inventory. Only emergency issues will be handled during this time. The last date for munitions turn-in is 4 p.m. on March 3. Normal operations will resume March 15. For more information, call Tech. Sgt. Michael Keesucker at 623-856-6975 or Staff Sgt. Bartholomew Williams at 623-856-6327.