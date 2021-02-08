Arizona Governor visits COVID-19 vaccination site

Advertisement

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey, Maj. Gen. Michael T. McGuire, Adjutant General for the Arizona National Guard, Dr. Cara Christ, Director of Arizona Department of Health Services, and other VIPs, visit the pharmacy, where the vaccinations are stored and syringes are filled, at a state run, Federal Emergency Management Agency supported, COVID-19 vaccination distribution facility in Glendale, Ariz., Feb. 05, 2021. The governor and VIPs also visited with National Guard soldiers, staff, and volunteers at the drive-through vaccination distribution site.