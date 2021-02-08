Arizona Guard assist La Paz County Health Department

Arizona National Guard combat medics load into a UH-60 Blackhawk to be transported to a vaccination site in La Paz County, Ariz., Feb. 3, 2021. The AZNG continues to support county health departments by administering COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites throughout the state. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin)
UH-60 Blackhawk to be transported to a vaccination site in La Paz County, Ariz., Feb. 3, 2021. The Arizona Guard continues to support county health departments by administering COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites throughout the state.
Private 1st Class Theron Johnson, 1-158th Infantry Battalion, combat medic, prepares bandages to be used after administering COVID-19 vaccinations in Salome, Ariz., Feb. 3, 2021. The AZNG continues to support county health departments by administering COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites throughout the state. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin)
Private 1st Class Theron Johnson, 1-158th Infantry Battalion, combat medic, and Spc. Justin Myers, 996 Area Support Medical Company, combat medic, help set up a COVID-19 vaccination site in Salome, Ariz., Feb. 3, 2021. The AZNG continues to support county health departments by administering COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites throughout the state. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin)
Spc. Matthew Wilcox, 996 Area Support Medical Company, combat medic, administers the COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site in Salome, Ariz., Feb. 3, 2021. The AZNG continues to support county health departments by administering COVID-19 testing and vaccinations throughout the state. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin)
Spc. Justin Myers, 996 Area Support Medical Company, combat medic, disembarks from a UH-60 Blackhawk after being transported to a COVID-19 vaccination site in La Paz County, Ariz., Feb. 3, 2021. The AZNG continues to support county health departments by administering COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites throughout the state. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin)
Private 1st Class Theron Johnson, 1-158th Infantry Battalion, combat medic, helps set up a COVID-19 vaccination site in Salome, Ariz., Feb. 3, 2021. The AZNG continues to support county health departments by administering COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites throughout the state. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin)
Private 1st Class Theron Johnson, 1-158th Infantry Battalion, combat medic, disembarks from a UH-60 Blackhawk after being transported to a COVID-19 vaccination site in La Paz County, Ariz., Feb. 3, 2021. The AZNG continues to support county health departments by administering COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites throughout the state. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin)