USAFE-AFAFRICA commander visits Fighter Country

Chief Master Sgt. Daniel Weimer, left, 56th Fighter Wing command chief, and Brig. Gen. Gregory Kreuder, center, 56th FW commander, greet Gen. Jeff Harrigian, U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces in Africa commander, Jan. 14, 2021, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. During his visit, Harrigian engaged with Airmen from the 56th FW for an operational update on the wing’s international fighter training mission. Luke AFB trains F-35A Lightning II and F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter pilots from several partner nations.