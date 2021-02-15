944th FW February Warrior of the Month: Senior Airman Jed Morgan

Advertisement

The 944th Fighter Wing February 2021 Warrior of the Month is Senior Airman Jed Morgan, client systems technician with the 944th Force Support Squadron.

His responsibilities include processing information technology help tickets and providing technical assistance for the wing regarding hardware, operating systems, and applications software.

More recently, Morgan stepped outside of his technician role and oversaw all IT production for the 944th FW Annual Awards ceremony, which was pre-recorded and completely virtual.

“Senior Airman Morgan has gone above and beyond the call for assistance and took charge with leading all editing and fabrication of the annual awards ceremony,” said Maj. Jessica Takashige, 944th FSS commander. “He has shown true leadership and exemplified excellence in all he does.”

Morgan, a native of Richfield, Idaho, also works for the 944th FSS as a government civilian. When asked what he enjoys most about his job, he said he likes that he never gets bored.

Beyond assisting with the recent awards presentation, Morgan was also recognized as Warrior of Month for processing more than 1,200 IT help tickets, in addition to managing more than 1,500 944th FW personnel network account updates.

“Morgan provides proactive consultation and instruction with system users to ensure seamless implementation of changes while assessing the security of installed systems,” said Takashige.

The annual awards presentation was themed as a football television broadcast, which included scripting and editing to support. Morgan said as a hobby he likes to write television shows, which shined through with an entertaining production for the entire wing.