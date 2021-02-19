Arizona Guard continues to supports food banks

Arizona National Guard Soldiers work alongside civilians filling boxes with groceries and distributing them to local citizens at a food bank in Glendale, Ariz., Feb. 12, 2021. Arizona Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen continue to support community needs during this state of emergency response. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin)
Arizona National
Guard Soldiers work alongside civilians filling boxes with groceries and distributing them to local citizens at a food bank in Glendale, Ariz., Feb. 12, 2021. Arizona Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen continue to support community needs during this state of emergency response.
Arizona National Guard Soldiers work alongside civilians filling boxes with groceries and distributing them to local citizens at a food bank in Glendale, Ariz., Feb. 12, 2021. Arizona Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen continue to support community needs during this state of emergency response. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin)
Arizona National Guard Soldiers work alongside civilians filling boxes with groceries and distributing them to local citizens at a food bank in Glendale, Ariz., Feb. 12, 2021. Arizona Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen continue to support community needs during this state of emergency response. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin)