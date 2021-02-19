Arizona Guard transports produce from Nogales to Tucson libraries

Sgt. Cesar Valdezcarranza, Alpha Company 422nd Expeditionary Signal Battalion, multichannel transmission systems operator-maintainer, loads boxes of produce into a truck in Nogales, Ariz., Feb. 16, 2021. The produce was then transported by soldiers to Tucson, Ariz. to be distributed to local citizens as part of the Arizona National Guard’s support of community needs during this state of emergency response. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin)
Pfc. Valerie Strong and Sgt. Nathaniel Jones, 2220 Transportation Company, heavy vehicle operators, unload boxes of produce at a Tucson, Ariz. library to be distributed to local citizens, Feb. 16, 2021. The soldiers transported the produce from Nogales, Ariz. as part of the Arizona National Guard’s support of community needs during this state of emergency response. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin)
