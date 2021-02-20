Senator visits Luke AFB

Advertisement

U.S. Senator Mark Kelly received a taste of Luke Feb. 16.

Kelly was given the opportunity to be hands-on and see how our Airmen continue to work through different challenges they face.

Kelly flew combat missions during the Gulf War as a naval aviator before being selected as a NASA Space Shuttle pilot in 1996. He flew his first space mission in 2001 as pilot of STS-108, piloted STS-121 in 2006, and commanded STS-124 in 2008 and STS-134 in 2011, the final mission of Space Shuttle Endeavour. His identical twin Scott Kelly is also a retired astronaut; they are the only siblings to have both traveled in space.