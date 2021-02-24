Arizona National Guard Partners with Gila River Indian Community For Mass COVID-19 Vaccination Event

Advertisement

The Arizona National Guard partnered with Gila River Indian Community and several GRIC organizations during a large-scale, drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination event at Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park in Phoenix Feb. 20., 2021.

During the event, more than 600 COVID-19 vaccinations were administered to tribal members that will help provide much needed relief to their community.

“This disease has no border. It comes for any race, color, or religion.” said GRIC Lt. Gov. Monica Antone. “So to see the response of a COVID-19 effort, like this, with two communities that work together, it means a lot.”

More than 40 Citizen-Soldiers with Task Forces Medical and Logistics, and the 996th Area Support Medical Company answered the call by serving in various roles during the vaccination event including registration support, logistics support, administering vaccinations, controlling traffic, and various other joint cooperation efforts – making this the first time that a drill status unit like the 996th has been able to join forces with an AZNG COVID-19 task force.

“This is a good foot in the community, in showing our presence in the community, and actually helping the community with such a virus and mass efforts of providing vaccinations”, said Maj. Robert Rodriguez, a Physician Assistant with the 996th Area Support Medical Company.

The event is yet another partnership in a long history between the AZNG and GRIC members, who were a part of the first National Guard that got stood up in the mid-1800s.

The GRIC praised everyone involved for their help and they hope that the mass vaccination event will provide much needed pandemic relief to their community and serve as a learning experience for other organizations looking to host similar events, helping to remind everyone that we are all in this together.