Luke visitor center opens

The Visitor Reception Center has officially stood up at the Lightning Gate.

Those requiring visitors’ passes, veteran health ID card activation, lost or stolen ID card memos, and caregiver cards will now go to the Lightning Gate VRC.

The South Gate VRC will remain open for contractor passes, foreign visitor passes, base entry lists, contractor cards, and delivery.

If either visitor center is closed, passes will be issued by the entry controller at the gate.

For more information, contact the Lightning Gate VRC at 623-856-4991 or the South Gate VRC at 623-856-4760.