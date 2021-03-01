Security Incident on Luke Air Force Base

Advertisement

On Feb. 26, 2021, Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., was conducting a routine active-shooter exercise when 56thSecurity Forces Squadron received real-world reports of someone claiming to have a gun at the 56thMedical Group facility.

Following protocol, the exercise was terminated and SFS began responding to the incident with the help of the Glendale Police Department and Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, who were already on-site for the exercise.

In response, first responders evacuated the 56th Medical Group in order to sweep the facility. The Medical Group was cleared without incident and operations across the base have resumed.

Following an initial investigation, it was determined that an individual inside the facility made a statement that was misinterpreted by several others as a claim to have a weapon.

“We are incredibly grateful for the diligent and professional response by our Security Forces Defenders, our trusted local law enforcement agencies, and our community partners, who all teamed together seamlessly to bring this incident to a safe conclusion,” said Brig. Gen. Gregory Kreuder, 56thFighter Wing commander. “We were fortunate this turned out to be a false alarm, however I think we will all sleep better knowing the teams tasked to protect our Airmen, civilians, and families are comprised of highly capable and vigilant professionals.”