Arizona Guard partners with Pima Indian Community to provide vaccinations

Arizona Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Rebecca Montag, 161st Medical Group, aerospace medical technician, administers the COVID-19 vaccination to residents of the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community in Scottsdale, Ariz., Feb. 26, 2021. More than 650 Arizona National Guardsmen continue to assist at vaccination sites, testing locations and food banks throughout Arizona. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin)
Arizona Army National Guard Spc. Karston Gardner, 856th Military Police Company, combat medic, administers the COVID-19 vaccination to residents of the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community in Scottsdale, Ariz., Feb. 26, 2021. More than 650 Arizona National Guardsmen continue to assist at vaccination sites, testing locations and food banks throughout Arizona. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin)
Arizona Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Leslie Pickett, 161st Logistical Readiness Squadron, supply specialist, directs a resident of the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community to a waiting area after receiving the COVID-19 vaccination in Scottsdale, Ariz., Feb. 26, 2021. More than 650 Arizona National Guardsmen continue to assist at vaccination sites, testing locations and food banks throughout Arizona. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin)
Arizona Army National Guard Spc. Cody Ragle, 855th Military Police Company, combat medic, administers the COVID-19 vaccination to residents of the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community in Scottsdale, Ariz., Feb. 26, 2021. More than 650 Arizona National Guardsmen continue to assist at vaccination sites, testing locations and food banks throughout Arizona. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin)