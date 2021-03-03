Charting history: female pilot reaches 2,000 hours in F-16

Advertisement

Col. Trena “HaK” Savageau is known for breaking barriers and setting high expectations as the first female commander of the 944th Operations Group at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.

On Jan. 13, she crushed another goal as she flew past her 2,000th flying hour in the F-16C Fighting Falcon and became the first female in the U.S. Air Force Reserve to achieve this milestone.

Savageau, a 1998 U.S. Air Force Academy graduate, has served as an F-16 pilot, instructor pilot, and evaluator pilot. After separating from active duty in 2007, she transitioned into the Air Force Reserve as a Traditional Reservist with the 944th Fighter Wing.

“I switched to the Reserve after my active duty service commitment because of the flexibility it gave me,” said Savageau. “I wanted to have a family, be a stay-at-home mom and Reserve Citizen Airman.”

Luke AFB’s Total Force Enterprise construct allowed Savageau to start her Reserve career as an instructor pilot with the 301st Fighter Squadron. Over the past 14 years, she has served in various positions throughout the 944th Fighter Wing and was selected as the 944th Operations Group’s first female commander in the spring of 2019.

Savageau’s recent 2,000 F-16 flying hour accomplishment is representative of her tenacity and devotion to duty and the mission.

“Two-thousand hours has been a goal for me for a few years,” said Savageau. “I didn’t think I would make it before retirement, so it’s exciting!”

The 944th Operations Group and Fighter Wing are tasked to support worldwide mobility and combat employment operations in conjunction with supporting the Air Education and Training Command mission to train F-16 and F-35 pilots for the United States Air Force, Air Force Reserve, Air National Guard, and other participating nations.

Savageau recalls all of the flights it took to reach this milestone and the teammates who made it happen.

“A huge thanks to all of the maintenance professionals who are 100 percent responsible for getting me airborne 1,500 times.”