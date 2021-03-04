Prime BEEF conduct training at Luke

Advertisement

Airmen assigned to the 56th Civil Engineering Squadron at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., recently participated in individual movement and land navigation training to effectively support wartime mobility.

Prime Base Engineer Emergency Force training provides Airmen the necessary skills needed in a deployed environment.

The primary mission of Prime BEEF is to provide civil engineer support for the beddown of personnel and aircraft. Prime BEEF capabilities include airbase site surveys, establishing bare base camps and operations and utility system installation. Since Prime BEEF forces specialize in airfield operations, they are the primary units considered when establishing and sustaining airfield operations at locations where U.S. Air Force aircraft operate.