ALS in Class 21-2 graduated February 11

The following are the ALS class award winners:
John L. Levitow Award Winner:
Senior Airman Ryan Bass
– 944th Logistics Readiness Squadron
Distinguished Graduate Winners:
Staff Sgt. Jacob RunningWolf Harrison
– 56th Operations Support Squadron
Staff Sgt. Nia Defreitas
– 56th Medical Support Squadron
Senior Airman Joel Martinez
– 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron
Staff Sgt. Domitrius Johnson
– 56th Civil Engineer Squadron
Commandant’s Award Winner:
Staff Sgt. Zachery Brooks-Ellis
– 56th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
Academic Achievement Award Winner:
Staff Sgt. Jacob RunningWolf Harrison
– 56th Operations Support Squadron
Other graduates were:
56th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
Staff Sgt. Hunter P. Allen
Staff Sgt. Torren R. Dixon
Staff Sgt. Garrett V. Erwin
Staff Sgt. Dallas J. Hardy-Pruett
Staff Sgt. Austin J. Lange
Staff Sgt. Darren L. Lovejoy
Staff Sgt. Jordan P. Nehy
Staff Sgt. Chazz D. Rozell
Staff Sgt. Corey M. Stevens
56th Component Maintenance Squadron
Staff Sgt. Jordan B. Barker
Staff Sgt. Carlos Gonzalez Jr.
Staff Sgt. Dantes O. Johnson
Staff Sgt. James E. Johnston III
Staff Sgt. Justin P. Nguyen
56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron
Senior Airman Pedro F. Curiel-Lamas
Staff Sgt. Janae L. Jolly
Staff Sgt. Clemente Meza Jr.
Senior Airman Austin L. Sutton
56th Force Support Squadron
Staff Sgt. Nicholas S.G. Plaza
56th Civil Engineer Squadron
Staff Sgt. Misty R. Watson-Bouchet
Staff Sgt. John S. Velky
56th Operations Support Squadron
Senior Airman David A. Gors
Staff Sgt. Aidan L. Newell
56th Contracting Squadron
Staff Sgt. Jennifer N. Jensen
56th Maintenance Group
Staff Sgt. Dixon K.B. Malone
Staff Sgt. Eric R. Zimmerman
56th Logistics Readiness Squadron
Staff Sgt. Joshua S. Lane
Staff Sgt. John Z. Lindeman
944th Maintenance Squadron
Senior Airman Brandon M. Clouse
Senior Airman Dara Ngeat
756th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
Senior Airman DeJuan L. Allen
Staff Sgt. Bryce H. Chipley
Staff Sgt. Jeremiah C. Cunningham
Staff Sgt. Robert E. Hepner
Staff Sgt. Calvin H.A. Hernandez
Staff Sgt. Samuel L. McCann
Staff Sgt. Quenterrious M. Ousley
607th Air Control Squadron
Staff Sgt. Averi M. Romano
Staff Sgt. Kyle B. Tidwell
161st Air Refueling Wing
Senior Airman David M. Gregory
150th Force Support Squadron
Staff Sgt. Lyann S. Miranda Pol