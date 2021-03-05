ALS in Class 21-2 graduated February 11

Advertisement

The following are the ALS class award winners:

John L. Levitow Award Winner:

Senior Airman Ryan Bass

– 944th Logistics Readiness Squadron

Distinguished Graduate Winners:

Staff Sgt. Jacob RunningWolf Harrison

– 56th Operations Support Squadron

Staff Sgt. Nia Defreitas

– 56th Medical Support Squadron

Senior Airman Joel Martinez

– 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron

Staff Sgt. Domitrius Johnson

– 56th Civil Engineer Squadron

Commandant’s Award Winner:

Staff Sgt. Zachery Brooks-Ellis

– 56th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

Academic Achievement Award Winner:

Staff Sgt. Jacob RunningWolf Harrison

– 56th Operations Support Squadron

Other graduates were:

56th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

Staff Sgt. Hunter P. Allen

Staff Sgt. Torren R. Dixon

Staff Sgt. Garrett V. Erwin

Staff Sgt. Dallas J. Hardy-Pruett

Staff Sgt. Austin J. Lange

Staff Sgt. Darren L. Lovejoy

Staff Sgt. Jordan P. Nehy

Staff Sgt. Chazz D. Rozell

Staff Sgt. Corey M. Stevens

56th Component Maintenance Squadron

Staff Sgt. Jordan B. Barker

Staff Sgt. Carlos Gonzalez Jr.

Staff Sgt. Dantes O. Johnson

Staff Sgt. James E. Johnston III

Staff Sgt. Justin P. Nguyen

56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron

Senior Airman Pedro F. Curiel-Lamas

Staff Sgt. Janae L. Jolly

Staff Sgt. Clemente Meza Jr.

Senior Airman Austin L. Sutton

56th Force Support Squadron

Staff Sgt. Nicholas S.G. Plaza

56th Civil Engineer Squadron

Staff Sgt. Misty R. Watson-Bouchet

Staff Sgt. John S. Velky

56th Operations Support Squadron

Senior Airman David A. Gors

Staff Sgt. Aidan L. Newell

56th Contracting Squadron

Staff Sgt. Jennifer N. Jensen

56th Maintenance Group

Staff Sgt. Dixon K.B. Malone

Staff Sgt. Eric R. Zimmerman

56th Logistics Readiness Squadron

Staff Sgt. Joshua S. Lane

Staff Sgt. John Z. Lindeman

944th Maintenance Squadron

Senior Airman Brandon M. Clouse

Senior Airman Dara Ngeat

756th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

Senior Airman DeJuan L. Allen

Staff Sgt. Bryce H. Chipley

Staff Sgt. Jeremiah C. Cunningham

Staff Sgt. Robert E. Hepner

Staff Sgt. Calvin H.A. Hernandez

Staff Sgt. Samuel L. McCann

Staff Sgt. Quenterrious M. Ousley

607th Air Control Squadron

Staff Sgt. Averi M. Romano

Staff Sgt. Kyle B. Tidwell

161st Air Refueling Wing

Senior Airman David M. Gregory

150th Force Support Squadron

Staff Sgt. Lyann S. Miranda Pol