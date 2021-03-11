944th FW announces enlisted promotions for March

Congratulations to the following Reservists promoted March 2021:
924th Fighter Group:
Tech. Sgt. Lyron Clark
Senior Airman Payton Sarkesian
924th Maintenance Squadron:
Senior Master Sgt. Joseph Gordoa
Senior Master Sgt. Thomas Starr
Tech. Sgt. Marissa Cervantes
Tech. Sgt. Ricky Youngbloodfield
Tech. Sgt. Sharayah Zwierlein
Airman First Class Isaac Quijas
924th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron:
Senior Airman Makaila Donnell
414th Maintenance Squadron:
Master Sgt. Joseph Keegan
Master Sgt. Joshua Maynard
Master Sgt. Michael St. Denis
Staff Sgt. Daniel Kelly
Senior Airman Bradly Carlton
Senior Airman Arnajhia Fant
Senior Airman Jy Martinez
Airman Darius Cozart
Airman Caroline Leggett
307th Fighter Squadron:
Master Sgt. Ashlie Ward
944th Fighter Wing:
Master Sgt. Huntington Johnson
Tech. Sgt. Daniel Sou
944th Maintenance Group:
Staff Sgt. Jennifer De Leon
Staff Sgt. Erica Santillan
Staff Sgt. Justin Terhune
Senior Airman Arely Arteaga
944th Maintenance Squadron:
Staff Sgt. Kristoffer Schneider
Senior Airman Thomas Williams
944th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron:
Master Sgt. Marcus Webster
Tech. Sgt. Megan Browning
Staff Sgt. Enrique Carrillo
Staff Sgt. Joaquin Vargas
Senior Airman Trevor Goldman
944th Civil Engineer Squadron:
Master Sgt. Brayan Flores Mejia
944th Force Support Squadron:
Master Sgt. Frank Dominguez
Senior Airman Liezel Miller
Airman First Class Sierra Booth
944th Security Forces Squadron:
Tech. Sgt. Damian Guardiola
Staff Sgt. Jared Radford