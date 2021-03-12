Airmen compete in strong person contest

(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah D. Coger)
Staff Sgt. Renee Murray, 944th Fighter Wing Command Support Staff administrator, pulls a weighted sled during a strongwoman competition, March 3, 2021, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Contestants had to pull a 50-pound sled 15 feet to pass the event. Fitness events boost morale and contribute to a fit-to-fight Air Force.
Staff Sgt. Vincent Cavazos, 56th Security Forces Squadron base defense operations control center controller, pushes a Humvee during a strongman competition, March 3, 2021, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Participants had to push the vehicle 25 feet to successfully complete the challenge. Fitness events boost morale and contribute to a fit-to-fight Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah D. Coger)
Contestants of the Strongman and Strongwoman Competition pose following the competition , March 3, 2021, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The event was the first of its kind hosted at Luke Air Force Base. Fitness events boost morale and contribute to a fit-to-fight Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah D. Coger)
Senior Airman Shannon Banks, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, deadlifts a loaded barbell during a strongman competition, March 3, 2021, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Banks set a personal record by deadlifting 405 pounds. Fitness events boost morale and contribute to a fit-to-fight Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah D. Coger)
Staff Sgt. Vincent Cavazos, 56th Security Forces Squadron base defense operations control center controller, deadlifts 405 pounds in a strongman competition, March 3, 2021, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The deadlift was one of eight events that participants had to complete during the contest. Fitness events boost morale and contribute to a fit-to-fight Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah D. Coger)
Senior Airman Amber Gordon, 56th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, throws a slam ball during a strongwoman competition, March 3, 2021, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Female competitors had to throw a 30-pound ball behind them as far as possible during the contest. Fitness events boost morale and contribute to a fit-to-fight Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah D. Coger)