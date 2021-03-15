Arizona Best Warrior competition concludes

Advertisement

March 5 was the conclusion of the 2021 Arizona Best Warrior Competition.

This year’s five-day event showcased the outstanding men and women of the Arizona Army National Guard. It demonstrated clearly that the Soldiers of the Arizona Army National Guard are always ready to stand with their active-duty counterparts while also continuing to always be there for the citizens of Arizona when needed. All who competed made their home units, communities, and the state of Arizona proud. Congratulations and great job to every Soldier who participated in the 2021 Arizona Best Warrior Competition!

The winners will be announced at the 2021 CASY banquet on May 22 at Casino del Sol in Tucson, Ariz. For more information and registration, visit https://dema.az.gov/casy

We want our Soldiers to remain safe and healthy, so we have and are taking the necessary precautions to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.