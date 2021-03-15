Women’s History Month: Just 10 women make up elite cadre of B-2 pilots

Advertisement

In the B-2’s 30 year history, there have been nearly 700 people airborne in the two-person cockpit of the $2.2 billion stealth bomber. About 500 of them have been pilots, only 10 of whom have been women.

The 10th woman to become a B-2 pilot, Capt. Lauren Kram, graduated from her training course at Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo., Oct. 4, 2019.

“Nine incredible women have come before me, blazing this trail,” Kram says. “I feel honored to be among them and I know there will be many more of us that follow.”

Their collective story began 19 years ago in 2002. Each has a common theme of strength, perseverance, making a long-time dream come true, and inspiring future generations.

During the month of March, we will be featuring the 10 women.

Number Five: Col. Beth Makros, Spirit Number 399

Beth Makros regularly, and quite intentionally, brings her three daughters into her office on base. She’s done this at other bases she’s been stationed at since her first baby was born, just months before Makros started to train as a B-2 pilot at Whiteman AFB.

Makros likes to take her girls to the flightline, to promotion and graduation ceremonies, and even just down the hallways where official portraits of the base’s commanders hang. Her picture has been displayed on many of those walls.

The subtle, unspoken message to her daughters: “This is a normal thing for moms. You can do this, too.”

She, too, grew up with this kind of encouragement. Her dad, who was a navigator on C-141s and F-4s and later a test pilot for multiple aircraft, took her to work with him, Makros says, remembering, “I was out on the ramp a lot.”

By 8 years old, Makros knew she wanted to be a pilot, though she often heard “that’s not something a girl can do.”

Makros earned her wings in 2001. By 2007, she had become the fifth woman to pilot the B-2.

“Every day you feel different,” Makros says. “Every moment of every day, you notice it. It gets more evident as you get older and move up.”

First she tried to ignore it. Then she tried to fit in. Now she embraces it. It can be lonely, but it is also gratifying being part of such a small group.

What would Makros tell her three daughters?

“There should be a lot more of us.”