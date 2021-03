Advertisement

The 944th Operations Group recognized the hard work of their maintainers by hosting a cookout and providing tickets to the Chicago White Sox vs. Oakland Athletics March 24 preseason game at Camelback Ranch, Ariz.

“We wanted to let our maintainers know how much we appreciate them for what they do and give them a break from the daily grind,” said Lt Col Furcron Wycklif.

Oakland beat the White Sox 14-4.