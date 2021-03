Arizona Guard, Air Force Reserve partner to conduct vaccinations in Mohave County

Advertisement

Capt. Justin Chua, 944th Medical Squadron, clinical nurse, displays a COVID-19 vaccination pin at a vaccination site in Wikieup, Ariz., March 23, 2021. Reserve Citizen Airmen with the 944th Medical Squadron are currently serving alongside Arizona National Guard Citizen Soldiers and Airmen to provide vaccinations across Arizona. The 944th Medical Squadron is part of the 944th Fighter Wing at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.