Air Force releases senior master sergeant promotion list

Department of the Air Force officials have selected 1,194 master sergeants (including supplemental promotion allocation) for promotion to senior master sergeant out of 17,107 eligible for a selection rate of 6.97 percent in the 21E8 promotion cycle, which includes supplemental promotion opportunities.
Included are 18 master sergeants at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The selectees are:
Lysandra Anderson, 56th Component Maintenance Squadron
Richard Barragan, 56th Communications Squadron
Cody Boyce, 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron
Brandon Lee Brown, 56th Component Repair Squadron
Derek Coldiron, 56th EMS
Krista Druken, 56th CRS
Larry Gees, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron
Jessica Hall, 607th Air Control Squadron
Stephen Iles, 56th Medical Support Squadron
Ross Koehler, 607th Air Control Squadron
Michael Lawrence, 56th EMS
Ju Anna McWilliams, 56th Comptroller Squadron
William Mello, 56th CES
Brock Neel, 56th CES
Barry Richards, 56th CES
Adam Smith, 56th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
Troy Swenson, 56th Maintenance Group
Sedric Whitaker, 56th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
The average overall score for those selected was 400.77. Selectees’ average time in grade was 4.25 years and time in service was 18.37 years.
The senior master sergeant promotion list is available on the Enlisted Promotions page of the Air Force’s Personnel Center website, the Air Force Portal and myPers. Members can access their score notices on the virtual Military Personnel Flight via the AFPC secure applications page.