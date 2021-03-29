Air Force releases senior master sergeant promotion list

Advertisement

Department of the Air Force officials have selected 1,194 master sergeants (including supplemental promotion allocation) for promotion to senior master sergeant out of 17,107 eligible for a selection rate of 6.97 percent in the 21E8 promotion cycle, which includes supplemental promotion opportunities.

Included are 18 master sergeants at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The selectees are:

Lysandra Anderson, 56th Component Maintenance Squadron

Richard Barragan, 56th Communications Squadron

Cody Boyce, 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron

Brandon Lee Brown, 56th Component Repair Squadron

Derek Coldiron, 56th EMS

Krista Druken, 56th CRS

Larry Gees, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron

Jessica Hall, 607th Air Control Squadron

Stephen Iles, 56th Medical Support Squadron

Ross Koehler, 607th Air Control Squadron

Michael Lawrence, 56th EMS

Ju Anna McWilliams, 56th Comptroller Squadron

William Mello, 56th CES

Brock Neel, 56th CES

Barry Richards, 56th CES

Adam Smith, 56th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

Troy Swenson, 56th Maintenance Group

Sedric Whitaker, 56th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

The average overall score for those selected was 400.77. Selectees’ average time in grade was 4.25 years and time in service was 18.37 years.

The senior master sergeant promotion list is available on the Enlisted Promotions page of the Air Force’s Personnel Center website, the Air Force Portal and myPers. Members can access their score notices on the virtual Military Personnel Flight via the AFPC secure applications page.