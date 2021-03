Advertisement

Maundy Thursday – April 1

7 p.m.: Mass in the Luke Community Chapel

Good Friday – April 2

3 p.m.: Stations of the Cross in the Luke Community Chapel (led by Youth and RE Students)

7 p.m.: Veneration of the Cross in the Luke Community Chapel

Easter Vigil – April 3

7:30 p.m.: Mass in the Luke Community Chapel

Easter Sunday – April 4

8:30 a.m.: Mass, Chapel on the Mall

10:30 a.m.: Mass at the Base Theater