Meet Luke’s newest team!

Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., has formed a local chapter of the Women’s Initiative Team, which held its first meeting March 24., 2021.

The first meeting was hosted by the founding members of the team, Tech. Sgt. Mereena Anderson, 1st Lt Jasmine Archuleta and Lt. Col. Elizabeth Romero.

“At last year’s women’s symposium, we noticed an overwhelming desire for a venue for women to regularly come together to connect and discuss issues affecting women,” said Romero, 56th Contracting Squadron commander. “The turnout of the first meeting was awesome. It really showed me that there are a lot of women and men at Luke who are willing to support issues unique to women.”

The team will have a communication line to 56th Fighter Wing leadership through the Diversity and Inclusion office, managed by MSgt Denson. The team’s mission is to identify and eliminate barriers for women at Luke AFB and successfully champion change.

If you are interested in joining the team or have any issues you or a friend have faced, join the Facebook group at https://www.facebook.com/groups/522991795766610 to connect with other women.