Two Luke K-9s retire after honorable service

(Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Amber Carter)
Rango, left, and Boss, right, 56th Security Forces Squadron military working dogs, participate in the ceremonial tennis ball throw during their retirement ceremony March 19, 2021 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Both dogs are highly decorated working dogs. MWD Boss has multiple deployments and MWD Rango has assisted on several criminal apprehensions and located over $20,000 in narcotics. As the Air Force prepares to retire a MWD, the dog’s handler can request to adopt the dog enabling it to live the remainder of its life as a family member. Boss and Rango will retire and live at home with their respective handler.
Maj. Kimberly Guest, left, 56th Security Forces Squadron commander, and Tech. Sgt. Zackery Hons, 56th SFS military working dog handler, honor Rango, 56th SFS MWD, as he retires March 19, 2021 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Rango, an 8-year old Czech German Shepherd, leaves behind the legacy of taking first place at the 2019 Desert Dog Trials for narcotic detection, beating 70 other K-9 teams, and will retire into the care of his former handler. As the Air Force prepares to retire a MWD, the dog’s handler can request to adopt the dog enabling it to live the remainder of its life as a family member. Boss and Rango will retire and live at home with their respective handler. (Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Amber Carter)
Airmen from the 56th Fighter Wing Honor Guard post the colors at a military working dog retirement ceremony March 19, 2021, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Boss and Rango, 56th Security Forces Squadron military working dogs, retired after seven and eight years of service, respectively. As the Air Force prepares to retire a MWD, the dog’s handler can request to adopt the dog enabling it to live the remainder of its life as a family member. Boss and Rango will retire and live at home with their respective handler. (Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Amber Carter)
Maj. Kimberly Guest, left, 56th Security Forces Squadron commander, and Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Pedroza, 56th SFS military working dog handler, honor Boss, 56th SFS military working dog, as he retires March 19, 2021 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Boss, who was recently diagnosed with cancer, served in the Air Force for seven years, completing two deployments to Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, and will live with Pedroza, his handler. As the Air Force prepares to retire a MWD, the dog’s handler can request to adopt the dog enabling it to live the remainder of its life as a family member. Boss and Rango will retire and live at home with their respective handler. (Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Amber Carter)