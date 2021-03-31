Two Luke K-9s retire after honorable service

Advertisement

Rango, left, and Boss, right, 56th Security Forces Squadron military working dogs, participate in the ceremonial tennis ball throw during their retirement ceremony March 19, 2021 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Both dogs are highly decorated working dogs. MWD Boss has multiple deployments and MWD Rango has assisted on several criminal apprehensions and located over $20,000 in narcotics. As the Air Force prepares to retire a MWD, the dog’s handler can request to adopt the dog enabling it to live the remainder of its life as a family member. Boss and Rango will retire and live at home with their respective handler.