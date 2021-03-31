Women of Weapons Exhibition Load highlights female maintainers

(Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Amber Carter)
Airmen from multiple 56th Fighter Wing and 944th FW aircraft maintenance units participate in the Women of Weapons Exhibition Load March 25, 2021, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The exhibition load involved three teams made up of women from different backgrounds, units and ranks loading weapons on the F-35A Lightning II and the F-16 Fighting Falcon. Diversity allows the Air Force to capitalize on all available talent by enabling a culture of inclusion.
Senior Airman Felicia Richmond, 56th Component Maintenance Squadron weapons load technician, participates in the Women of Weapons Exhibition Load March 25, 2021 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Richmond was part of a three-person team made of female Airmen from different units, highlighting the capabilities of women in the weapons load career field. Diversity allows the Air Force to capitalize on all available talent by enabling a culture of inclusion. (Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Amber Carter)
Tech. Sgt. Joyce Osornio-Maga a, 944th Fighter Wing weapons load technician, participates in an exhibition load March 25, 2021, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The Women of Weapons Exhibition Load involved three teams made up of all women from different backgrounds, units, and ranks, honoring female maintainers for Women’s History Month. Diversity allows the Air Force to capitalize on all available talent by enabling a culture of inclusion. (Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Amber Carter)
Staff Sgt. Cindy Guillen, 56th Component Maintenance Squadron weapons load technician, loads a GBU-12 Paveway II laser-guided bomb on an F-35A Lightning II during an exhibition load March 25, 2021, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Guillen spoke about participating in the load to bring attention to the fact that only three women from her career field have made it to the rank of chief master sergeant since the inception of the Air Force. Diversity allows the Air Force to capitalize on all available talent by enabling a culture of inclusion. (Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Amber Carter)
Airman 1st Class Melanie Morgan, left, 63rd Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load technician, Senior Airman Zamia Lopez, 61st AMU weapons load technician, and Staff Sgt. Cindy Guillen, 56th Component Maintenance Squadron weapons lead load chief, participate in the Women of Weapons Load Exhibition March 25, 2021, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The team loaded a GBU-12 Paveway II laser-guided bomb on an F-35A Lightning II as part of a Women’s History Month event. Diversity allows the Air Force to capitalize on all available talent by enabling a culture of inclusion. (Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Amber Carter)
Tech. Sgt. Joyce Osornio-Maga a, front, 944th Fighter Wing weapons load technician, and Senior Airman Jocelyn Zavala, 62nd Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load technician, participate in a Women of Weapons Exhibition Load March 25, 2021, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The exhibition load involved three teams made up of all women from different backgrounds, units, and ranks, honoring female maintainers for Women’s History Month. Diversity allows the Air Force to capitalize on all available talent by enabling a culture of inclusion. (Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Amber Carter)
Tech. Sgt. Joyce Osornio-Maga a, 944th Fighter Wing weapons load technician, wires the guidance section of a GBU-12 Paveway II laser-guided bomb March 25, 2021, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Osornio-Maga a participated in the Women of Weapons Exhibition Load, which involved loading a GBU-12 and an AIM-120 Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missile on an F-35A Lightning II. This load was the AMU’s way of highlighting the capabilities of female Airmen for Women’s History Month. Diversity allows the Air Force to capitalize on all available talent by enabling a culture of inclusion. (Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Amber Carter)
Airman 1st Class Melanie Morgan, 63rd Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load technician, prepares to install the guidance section of a GBU-12 Paveway II laser-guided bomb March 25, 2021, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Morgan was part of a three-person team made of female Airmen from different units during the Women of Weapons Exhibition Load, which highlighted the capabilities of women in the weapons load career field. Diversity allows the Air Force to capitalize on all available talent by enabling a culture of inclusion. (Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Amber Carter)
Senior Airman Riley St. John, 310th Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load technician, secures a missile March 25, 2021, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. St. John participated in the Women of Weapons Load Exhibition as part of a three-person all-female team, loading a missile and a bomb on an F-16 Fighting Falcon. This load was the AMU’s way of highlighting the capabilities of female Airmen as part of a Women’s History Month event. Diversity allows the Air Force to capitalize on all available talent by enabling a culture of inclusion. (Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Amber Carter)