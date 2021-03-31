Women of Weapons Exhibition Load highlights female maintainers

Advertisement

Airmen from multiple 56th Fighter Wing and 944th FW aircraft maintenance units participate in the Women of Weapons Exhibition Load March 25, 2021, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The exhibition load involved three teams made up of women from different backgrounds, units and ranks loading weapons on the F-35A Lightning II and the F-16 Fighting Falcon. Diversity allows the Air Force to capitalize on all available talent by enabling a culture of inclusion.