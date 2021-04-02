56th Logistics Readiness Squadron opens Rapid MX shop

Advertisement

Fern Colon, left, 56th Maintenance Group civilian deputy, Lt. Col. Daniel McGuire, 56th Logistics Readiness Squadron commander, Airman 1st Class Aaron Macadangdang, 56th LRS readiness maintenance technician, and Col. Ryan Richardson, 56th Mission Support Group commander, participate in a ribbon-cutting ceremony March 30, 2021, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The 56th LRS opened a rapid maintenance shop next to Luke’s airfield to provide faster service on minor repairs for airfield support vehicles. This new shop will ensure F-35A Lightning II and F-16 Fighting Falcon support vehicles are more readily available in order for Luke to continue training the world’s greatest fighter pilots and combat-ready Airmen.