944th Fighter Wing announces enlisted promotions for May 2021

924th Maintenance Squadron:
Airman First Class Joel T. Chism

924th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron:
Senior Master Sgt. Charles W. Perez
Master Sgt. John M. Doherty
Master Sgt. Diana M. Place
Staff Sgt. Marquise k. Void
Staff Sgt. Jovito A. Palo, IV
Staff Sgt. Jose A. Figueroa
Staff Sgt. Phillip P. Johnson

414th Fighter Group:
Master Sgt. Geoffrey B. Rogers

414th Maintenance Squadron:
Master Sgt. John M. Brooks
Staff Sgt. Ernest A. Wetzel
Senior Airman Jonathan W. Euper

944th Maintenance Squadron:
Tech. Sgt. Quincy E. Williams
Staff Sgt. Rocio Beltran
Airman First Class Amanda L. Cox
Airman First Class Jacob D. Pierce

944th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron:
Senior Master Sgt. Anthony Portz
Senior Master Sgt. Bradley L. Thomas
Master Sgt. Christian J. Lucero
Tech. Sgt. Justin J. Cameron
Staff Sgt. Alberto Hernandez
Staff Sgt. Steven I. Chavarin
Staff Sgt. August Baumgartner

944th Civil Engineer Squadron:
Master Sgt. Ronnie L. Jamison
Staff Sgt. Anthony S. Nichols
Staff Sgt. Michael A. Estes
Staff Sgt. Preston X. Ives
Airman First Class Anthony P. Cordova

944th Force Support Squadron:
Tech. Sgt. Shaquayla M. Estes

944th Security Forces Squadron:
Chief Master Sgt. Michael Pedraza
Tech. Sgt. David A. Hernandez
Tech. Sgt. Michael D. Leszcynski
Tech. Sgt. Steven C. Macneil
Tech. Sgt. Brandon G. Ritter
Staff Sgt. Joshua R. Scalf
Senior Airman Brandon Thompson
Airman First Class Marco A. Rodriguez

944th Medical Squadron:
Master Sgt. Iris N. Rodriguez
Senior Airman Mariel Jade B. Munji
Senior Airman Sally F. Gastelo

