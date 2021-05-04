944th FW announces First Quarter Award winners

Advertisement

Congratulations to the 2021 First Quarter Award Winners for the 944th Fighter Wing.

These individuals have been recognized for their accomplishments and impact on the 944th FW mission. They represent the best examples of our Reserve Citizen Airman culture.

The 2021 1st Quarter Award winners are:

Airman Category: Senior Airman Tamika N. Thompson, 414th Maintenance Squadron

Non-Commissioned Officer Category: Tech. Sgt. Brice T. Olson, 924th Maintenance Squadron

Senior Non-Commissioned Officer Category: Master Sgt. Louis Vega Jr, 944th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

Company Grade Officer Category: Capt. Blake Conley, 944th Maintenance Squadron

Field Grade Officer: Maj. Zaid Fadul, 944th Medical Squadron

Instructor Pilot: Maj. J. Garrett Omohundro, 944th Operations Group Detachment 2

Instructor Weapons System Officer: Capt. Timothy W. Shinol, 307th Fighter Squadron