Arizona National Guard Soldiers Deploy to Middle East

Arizona Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Orlando S. Huicochea, with A Company, 422nd Expeditionary Signal Battalion, holds his six-month-old son Ezra while spending time with his family before leaving on an overseas deployment May 2, 2021, at Papago Park Military Reservation. Huicochea is one of more than 80 Citizen Soldiers who will leave their families and loved ones behind to support Operation Inherit Resolve and Operation Spartan Shield for nine months in the Middle East.