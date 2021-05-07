Civilians can submit retirement forms electronically using myPers

Advertisement

Submitting civilian retirement applications just became a little easier. Effective April 1, civilian Airmen and Guardians can now submit their electronically-signed retirement forms using myPers.

The first and most important step in the retirement process remains employees notifying their supervisor or local civilian personnel office of their intent to retire. The recipient of the employee’s request will then submit a retirement Request for Personnel Action to the Air Force’s Personnel Center to initiate the formal process.

Once AFPC completes its action, the employee will receive a myPers message to the email account(s) on file, with instructions on how to submit the electronically signed retirement forms and documents directly through myPers.

It is important to remember that employees will continue to use the Government Retirement and Benefits platform for accuracy, said Sharon Mack, chief of the Benefits and Entitlements Service Team (BEST) here. Once forms are completed, employees can download them, electronically sign the forms using their Common Access Card/Personal Identity Verification card certificate credentials, and submit them electronically via myPers.

The team recognizes everyone may not have access to file electronically, so employees can still mail their retirement package with original signatures to the BEST.

For more information, go to myPers at https://mypers.af.mil/app/answers/detail/a_id/23388/kw/23388/p/2. For technical and functional questions, employees should contact the Total Force Service Center (TFSC) at 1-800-525-0102.