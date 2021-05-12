National Guard helps Yuma County move, store PPE

(Army National Guard photograph by Sgt. Laura Bauer)
Arizona Army National Guard Soldiers help move personal protective equipment from metal storage containers at the Yuma County Emergency Management yard to a county building with a controlled climate, to protect the integrity of the PPE, from the summer heat in Yuma, Ariz., May 7, 2021. More than 850 Arizona National Guardsmen continue to assist at vaccination sites, food banks and local governments throughout Arizona.
Arizona Army National Guard Soldiers help move personal protective equipment from metal storage containers at the Yuma County Emergency Management yard to a county building with a controlled climate, to protect the integrity of the PPE, during the summer heat in Yuma, Ariz., May 7, 2021. More than 850 Arizona National Guardsmen continue to assist at vaccination sites, food banks and local governments throughout Arizona.
Arizona Army National Guard Soldiers help move personal protective equipment from metal storage containers at the Yuma County Emergency Management yard to a county building with a controlled climate, to protect the integrity of the PPE, during the summer heat in Yuma, Ariz., May 7, 2021. More than 850 Arizona National Guardsmen continue to assist at vaccination sites, food banks and local governments throughout Arizona.
Arizona Army National Guard Soldiers help move personal protective equipment from metal storage containers at the Yuma County Emergency Management yard to a county building with a controlled climate, to protect the integrity of the PPE, during the summer heat in Yuma, Ariz., May 7, 2021. More than 850 Arizona National Guardsmen continue to assist at vaccination sites, food banks and local governments throughout Arizona.
Arizona Army National Guard Soldiers help move personal protective equipment from metal storage containers at the Yuma County Emergency Management yard to a county building with a controlled climate, to protect the integrity of the PPE, during the summer heat in Yuma, Ariz., May 7, 2021. More than 850 Arizona National Guardsmen continue to assist at vaccination sites, food banks and local governments throughout Arizona.
Arizona Army National Guard Soldiers help move personal protective equipment from metal storage containers at the Yuma County Emergency Management yard to a county building with a controlled climate, to protect the integrity of the PPE, during the summer heat in Yuma, Ariz., May 7, 2021. More than 850 Arizona National Guardsmen continue to assist at vaccination sites, food banks and local governments throughout Arizona.