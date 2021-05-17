Luke Airmen attend DUI deterrence training

An Airman holds a prop during a DUI deterrence training, May 5, 2021, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The deterrence training is meant to influence Airmen to make the right choices while off duty. Training events like these aid in instilling and reinforcing the importance of character and integrity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah D. Coger)
An Airman holds a prop during a DUI deterrence training, May 5, 2021, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The deterrence training is meant to influence Airmen to make the right choices while off duty. Training events like these aid in instilling and reinforcing the importance of character and integrity.
Sgt. Lewis Payne, Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office detention sergeant, briefs a group of Airmen, May 5, 2021, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Airmen attended a DUI deterrence training meant to educate on the repercussions of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Training events like these aid in instilling and reinforcing the importance of character and integrity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah D. Coger)
Sgt. Lewis Payne, Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office detention sergeant, hands a prison meal to an Airman to taste, May 5, 2021, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Airmen tasted food, were put in handcuffs, and viewed props as a part of a DUI deterrence training. Training events like these aid in instilling and reinforcing the importance of character and integrity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah D. Coger)
Officer Nelson Fink, 4th Avenue Detention Center corrections officer, briefs Airmen on the types of meals that are provided to prisoners, May 5, 2021, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The brief was a part of a deterrence training meant to impact the decisions of Airmen. Training events like these aid in instilling and reinforcing the importance of character and integrity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah D. Coger)
Officer Nelson Fink, 4th Avenue Detention Center corrections officer, demonstrates how prisoners are transported within a prison, May 5, 2021, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The demonstration is a part of a deterrence training meant to influence Airmen to make good decisions. Training events like these aid in instilling and reinforcing the importance of character and integrity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah D. Coger)