Luke AFB observes National Police Week

Airmen from Luke Air Force Base Honor Guard participate in the S.S. Mayaguez Memorial Retreat Ceremony, May 14, 2021, at Luke AFB, Ariz. Established by Congress in 1962, National Police Week honors law enforcement officers who have lost their life in the line of duty. (Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Leala Marquez)
Airmen from Luke Air Force Base Honor Guard participate in the S.S. Mayaguez Memorial Retreat Ceremony, May 14, 2021, at Luke AFB, Ariz. Established by Congress in 1962, National Police Week honors law enforcement officers who have lost their life in the line of duty.
Airmen from the 56th Security Forces Squadron stand in formation while Luke Air Force Base Honor Guard lowers a flag during the S.S. Mayaguez Memorial Retreat Ceremony, May 14, 2021, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The ceremony was held to honor the legacy of fallen officers who lost their lives while serving. Established by Congress in 1962, National Police Week honors law enforcement officers who have lost their life in the line of duty. (Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Leala Marquez)
Airmen from the 56th Security Forces Squadron participate in a barricaded suspect demo May 14, 2021, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The demo showcased how law enforcement and other first responders respond when adversaries barricade themselves in base housing. Established by Congress in 1962, National Police Week honors law enforcement officers who have lost their life in the line of duty. (Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Leala Marquez)
Tech. Sgt. John Cruikshank, 56th Security Forces flight sergeant (left), and Tech. Sgt. Evan Adonteng, 56th SFS noncommissioned officer in charge of operations, participate in a barricaded suspect demo May 14, 2021, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Defenders demonstrated how they would respond to a situation in which two adversaries have barricaded themselves in base housing. Established by Congress in 1962, National Police Week honors law enforcement officers who have lost their life in the line of duty. (Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Leala Marquez)
Airmen from the 56th Security Forces Squadron participate in a barricaded suspect demo May 14, 2021, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Defenders demonstrated how they would respond to a situation in which two adversaries have barricaded themselves in base housing. Established by Congress in 1962, National Police Week honors law enforcement officers who have lost their life in the line of duty. (Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Leala Marquez)
Staff Sgt. William Thompson, 56th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, participates in the annual Police Week Golf Tournament, May 10, 2021, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Luke highlighted National Police Week with a series of events including a Police Week five-kilometer run, a barricaded suspect demonstration and the S.S. Mayaguez Memorial Retreat Ceremony. Established by Congress in 1962, National Police Week honors law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty. (Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Leala Marquez)
Members of the 56th Security Forces Squadron participate in the annual Police Week Golf Tournament, May 10, 2021, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Luke highlighted National Police Week with a series of events including a Police Week five-kilometer run, a barricaded suspect demo and the S.S. Mayaguez Memorial Retreat Ceremony. Established by Congress in 1962, National Police Week honors law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty. (Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Leala Marquez)
Members of the 56th Fighter Wing run in the Police Week five-kilometer run, May 13, 2021, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Luke highlighted National Police Week with a series of events including the annual Police Week golf tournament, a barricaded suspect demo and the S.S. Mayaguez Memorial Retreat Ceremony. Established by Congress in 1962, National Police Week honors law enforcement officers who have lost their life in the line of duty. (Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Noah D. Coger)
A participant runs during the Police Week five-kilometer run, May 14, 2021, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The 56th Security Forces Squadron hosted the 5k as well as a number of other events. Established by Congress in 1962, National Police Week honors law enforcement officers who have lost their life in the line of duty. (Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Noah D. Coger)
Airmen from the 56th Security Forces Squadron clear a house during a barricaded suspect demo, May 14, 2021, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Defenders demonstrated how they would respond to a situation in which two adversaries have barricaded themselves in base housing. Established by Congress in 1962, National Police Week honors law enforcement officers who have lost their life in the line of duty. (Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Leala Marquez)