National Guard supports Casa Grande food bank

(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Thurman Snyder)
Arizona National Guard service members prepared and delivered boxes of groceries to area residents May 25, 2021 at a food bank in Casa Grande, Ariz. More than 850 Arizona Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen continue to support community needs during this state of emergency response.
