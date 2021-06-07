aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Air Force

Luke AFB EOD technician awarded 2021 AETC Outstanding Airman of the Year

by Aerotech News
(U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Amber Carter)

Staff Sgt. Zachary Riesselmann, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal technician, operates a robot to remotely detect simulated threats May 27, 2021, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. After reviewing Riesselmann’s accomplishments during a deployment to Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; his efforts as a senior airman to lead the training program for the entire EOD flight; and, his dedication to volunteerism and the mission, the Air Education and Training Command selected Riesselmann as one of the 2021 AETC Outstanding Airmen of the Year. Riesselmann will go on to compete for the 2021 Air Force Outstanding Airmen of the Year.

Staff Sgt. Zachary Riesselmann, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal technician, gathers the tools needed to inspect a simulated ordnance May 27, 2021, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. After reviewing Riesselmann’s accomplishments during a deployment to Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; his efforts as a senior airman to lead the training program for the entire EOD flight; and, his dedication to volunteerism and the mission, the Air Education and Training Command selected Riesselmann as one of the 2021 AETC Outstanding Airmen of the Year. Riesselmann will go on to compete for the 2021 Air Force Outstanding Airmen of the Year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Amber Carter)
Staff Sgt. Zachary Riesselmann, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal technician, dons a bomb suit May 27, 2021, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. After reviewing Riesselmann’s accomplishments during a deployment to Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; his efforts as a senior airman to lead the training program for the entire EOD flight; and, his dedication to volunteerism and the mission, the Air Education and Training Command selected Riesselmann as one of the 2021 AETC Outstanding Airmen of the Year. Riesselmann will go on to compete for the 2021 Air Force Outstanding Airmen of the Year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Amber Carter)

