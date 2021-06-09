aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Air Force

944th FW announces enlisted promotions for June 2021

by Aerotech News

Congratulations to the following Reservists promoting in June 2021

414th Maintenance Squadron

– Technical Sergeant Jacob Naber

– Staff Sergeant Juan Arias

– Staff Sergeant Ariel Elson

– Senior Airman Myron Asamoah

– Airman First Class Geovanni Abrilrebollar

– Airman First Class Connor Young

924th Fighter Group

– Technical Sergeant Stuart Cleaves

924th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

– Master Sergeant Rene Pallanes

– Technical Sergeant Nicholas Paxton

– Senior Airman Gabrielle Mills

– Senior Airman Carlos Rosales

– Senior Airman Amanda Tucker

924th Maintenance Squadron

– Master Sergeant Ryan Goode

– Technical Sergeant Korey Giffinpope

– Technical Sergeant Jordan Grant

– Technical Sergeant Brian Wesolowski

– Senior Airman Korben Pierce

– Senior Airman Daisy Urrego

944th Aeromedical Staging Squadron

– Staff Sergeant Amanda Puente

944th Medical Squadron

– Senior Airman Jose Huerta

– Senior Airman Ashley Mathers

– Senior Airman Romie Talamantes

– Senior Airman Christian Whynott

944th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

– Staff Sergeant Udom Gonzales

– Staff Sergeant James Meeks

– Staff Sergeant Dillian Rexroat

– Staff Sergeant Gregory Rhodes

– Staff Sergeant Jocelyn Zavala

– Senior Airman Gilbert Simonton

– Airman First Class Nicholas Conrad

– Airman First Class Trever Ramsay

– Airman Jeremy Danecker

– Airman Jaccob Grahn

944th Maintenance Squadron

– Master Sergeant Charles McCarter

– Staff Sergeant Angel Ceballo

– Staff Sergeant Jessica Daniels

– Senior Airman Frankie Garcia Lara

944th Civil Engineer Squadron

– Master Sergeant Robert Lopez

– Staff Sergeant Jacob Normali

– Staff Sergeant Brandon Perez

944th Force Support Squadron

– Master Sergeant Cody Poole

– Staff Sergeant Arianna Nelson

– Senior Airman Elizabeth Marquez

944th Logistics Readiness Squadron

– Technical Sergeant Michelle Busse

– Staff Sergeant Scott Thompson

– Senior Airman Richard Beck

– Senior Airman Bryan Hernandez

– Airman First Class Brianna Figueroa

944th Security Forces Squadron

– Staff Sergeant Matthew Houston

– Senior Airman Sarah Githens

– Airman Roberto Luna III

