944th FW announces enlisted promotions for June 2021

Congratulations to the following Reservists promoting in June 2021
414th Maintenance Squadron
– Technical Sergeant Jacob Naber
– Staff Sergeant Juan Arias
– Staff Sergeant Ariel Elson
– Senior Airman Myron Asamoah
– Airman First Class Geovanni Abrilrebollar
– Airman First Class Connor Young
924th Fighter Group
– Technical Sergeant Stuart Cleaves
924th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
– Master Sergeant Rene Pallanes
– Technical Sergeant Nicholas Paxton
– Senior Airman Gabrielle Mills
– Senior Airman Carlos Rosales
– Senior Airman Amanda Tucker
924th Maintenance Squadron
– Master Sergeant Ryan Goode
– Technical Sergeant Korey Giffinpope
– Technical Sergeant Jordan Grant
– Technical Sergeant Brian Wesolowski
– Senior Airman Korben Pierce
– Senior Airman Daisy Urrego
944th Aeromedical Staging Squadron
– Staff Sergeant Amanda Puente
944th Medical Squadron
– Senior Airman Jose Huerta
– Senior Airman Ashley Mathers
– Senior Airman Romie Talamantes
– Senior Airman Christian Whynott
944th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
– Staff Sergeant Udom Gonzales
– Staff Sergeant James Meeks
– Staff Sergeant Dillian Rexroat
– Staff Sergeant Gregory Rhodes
– Staff Sergeant Jocelyn Zavala
– Senior Airman Gilbert Simonton
– Airman First Class Nicholas Conrad
– Airman First Class Trever Ramsay
– Airman Jeremy Danecker
– Airman Jaccob Grahn
944th Maintenance Squadron
– Master Sergeant Charles McCarter
– Staff Sergeant Angel Ceballo
– Staff Sergeant Jessica Daniels
– Senior Airman Frankie Garcia Lara
944th Civil Engineer Squadron
– Master Sergeant Robert Lopez
– Staff Sergeant Jacob Normali
– Staff Sergeant Brandon Perez
944th Force Support Squadron
– Master Sergeant Cody Poole
– Staff Sergeant Arianna Nelson
– Senior Airman Elizabeth Marquez
944th Logistics Readiness Squadron
– Technical Sergeant Michelle Busse
– Staff Sergeant Scott Thompson
– Senior Airman Richard Beck
– Senior Airman Bryan Hernandez
– Airman First Class Brianna Figueroa
944th Security Forces Squadron
– Staff Sergeant Matthew Houston
– Senior Airman Sarah Githens
– Airman Roberto Luna III