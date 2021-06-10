Thunderbolt Digital Edition – June 2021

Luke AFB Thunderbolt – Digital and Print Publication for Luke AFB, serving the West Valley region of Phoenix, AZ. An AerotechNews.com Publication. June 2021

Click on the image below to view the month’s digital edition

Hello, everyone and welcome to the June 2021 issue of Luke AFB Thunderbolt! Royal Danish air force partners took to the skies in Fighter Country, achieving a milestone in the F-35 training program by using a Denmark-owned F-35A Lightning II for the first time in a training flight. “It’s truly remarkable to come into a fighter squadron in which a U.S. pilot might fly a Danish jet alongside a Dutch pilot flying a U.S. jet,” said Lt. Col. Matt “HAIL” Cisar, 308th Fighter Squadron Commander. This level of integration demonstrates how F-35 partner countries are preparing to execute their mission as one unit when called upon. We have full coverage of this story and much more news, in this month’s issue of Luke AFB Thunderbolt. Click on the link below for a free digital copy of Thunderbolt, viewable on your computer or mobile device.

http://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/zjlgl/

Here are some highlights from our June issue:

Luke Airman lauded for heroism in 2020 Westgate shooting: page 3

Luke AFB improves launch, recovery with new KILA app: page 3

Reservists from 924th FG bring home Hawgsmoke silver medal: page 6

Photo feature – Luke observes National Police Week: pages 8 & 9

Invisible Wounds Initiative Program: Healing from the outside in: page 12

At Ease – Base Event and Recreation Guide: pages 17-20

All this and much more, in this month’s edition of Luke AFB Thunderbolt! Hard copies of the paper will be available at various distribution points on base and in surrounding areas starting June 4th. “Like” our page for daily news updates – we now regularly cross-post news and features from the military bases we serve throughout the desert Southwest, as an extension of our military and defense community. As always, THANK YOU for your support – it’s our privilege to serve you! Be safe and be well. #aerotechnews #lukeafbnews #lukethunderbolt