Air Force

Arizona Guard assists at drive-in and walk-up food bank

by Aerotech News
(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin)

Arizona Army National Guard Soldiers delivered groceries and other items to area residents at a drive-in and walk-up food bank in Phoenix, Ariz., June 15, 2021. The Arizona National Guard has activated more than 800 Arizona Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen to support community needs during this state of emergency response.

