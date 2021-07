The 19th Air Force Commander, Maj. Gen. Craig Wills, and the 19th Air Force Command Chief Master Sergeant, Chief Master Sgt. Kristina Rogers visited Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., this week.

During their visit, they interacted with Airmen assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing and learned about their successes and challenges they face while supporting the mission. The pair also ‘coined’ some of bases top Airmen.